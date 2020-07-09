Padres INF Mateo tests positive for coronavirus

The San Diego Padres said Wednesday that recently acquired middle infielder Jorge Mateo has tested positive for coronavirus.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Mateo is experiencing symptoms, including loss of smell, and is currently in self-quarantine.

Mateo, 25, was acquired from the Oakland Athletics last week for a player to be named later or cash.

He is the second San Diego player to test positive for COVID-19, joining outfielder Tommy Pham.

Mateo batted .289 with 19 homers and 78 RBIs in 119 games for Triple-A Las Vegas last season. He also stole 24 bases and led the minors with 14 triples.

--Field Level Media