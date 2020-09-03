Padres place OF Myers on IL, activate RHP Clevinger

The San Diego Padres placed two key players on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, including outfielder Wil Myers, with the team declining to give a reason for his downtime.

Also headed to the IL is right-hander Emilio Pagan, who has right biceps inflammation.

In one corresponding move, right-hander Mike Clevinger, who was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians on Monday, was added to the active roster.

According to multiple reports, the Padres say Myers will be back "shortly." He last played on Monday and would not be eligible to return until Sept. 11.

The eight-year veteran is batting .293 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs for a Padres team that entered play Wednesday in second place in the National League West with a 22-15 record. Myers, 29, is batting .253 for his career with 123 home runs and 402 RBIs, having also played for the Tampa Bay Rays (2013-14).

Pagan, 29, is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 15 relief appearances and has two saves. He is 9-7 with a 3.42 ERA over four seasons and 170 appearances with the Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays and Padres.

The Padres also optioned right-handers David Bednair and Taylor Williams to their alternate training site.

Also added to the active roster Wednesday were right-handers Greg Allen and Dan Altavilla. Allen was acquired from the Indians on Monday, while Altavilla was acquired from the Mariners.

--Field Level Media