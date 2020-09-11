Padres win fifth straight, end Giants' run at five in row

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning and Manny Machado and Jorge Ona added solo homers later Thursday night as the host San Diego Padres extended their winning streak to five games with a 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Seven Padres pitchers scattered eight hits to stop San Francisco's five-game winning streak. It was only the third loss in the last 11 games for the surging Giants.

The Padres scored multiple runs in the first for the third straight game.

Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, then pulled off a double steal. After Machado popped out, Moreland doubled over the head of Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon. Austin Nola then drove Moreland home with a double.

The Giants got on the board in the top of the second on Wilmer Flores' solo homer off Padres starter Chris Paddack, who left the game after two innings due to a right ankle sprain. He allowed the one run on one hit with four strikeouts in the shortest start of his major league career.

It was Flores' ninth homer of the season.

Relievers Adrian Morejon (2-0), Craig Stammen, Matt Strahm, Pierce Johnson, Emilio Pagan and Dan Altavilla blanked the Giants over the final seven innings on seven hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts -- giving the Padres 14 for the game.

San Diego also turned three double plays.

Machado upped the lead to 4-1 with his 13th homer of the season off Giants starter Trevor Cahill in the third. Ona homered for his first major league hit in the fourth against Giants reliever Drew Smyly, who came off the injured list Thursday.

The Padres added an unearned run off Smyly in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Tatis.

Cahill (0-1), who has been bothered by left hip inflammation, gave up four runs on five hits and no walks with three strikeouts in three innings. Smyly struck out eight in four innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk.

--Field Level Media