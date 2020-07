MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - The Washington-based Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is concerned about the high coronavirus mortality in the Americas region, PAHO director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

Coronavirus related deaths are rising in the region, especially in Brazil, Mexico and the United States, added Etienne.

