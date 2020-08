Aug 21 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 3rd test between England and Pakistan on Friday at Southampton, England England are 332 for 4 England 1st innings Rory Burns c Shan Masood b Shaheen Afridi 6 Dominic Sibley lbw Yasir Shah 22 Zak Crawley Not Out 171 Joe Root c Mohammad Rizwan b Naseem Shah 29 Ollie Pope b Yasir Shah 3 Jos Buttler Not Out 87 Extras 0b 11lb 3nb 0pen 0w 14 Total (90.0 overs) 332-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-12 Burns, 2-73 Sibley, 3-114 Root, 4-127 Pope To Bat : Woakes, Bess, Archer, Broad, Anderson Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Shaheen Afridi 18 2 71 1 3.94 3nb Mohammad Abbas 21 3 52 0 2.48 Yasir Shah 28 3 107 2 3.82 Naseem Shah 17 4 66 1 3.88 Fawad Alam 6 0 25 0 4.17 .................................... Umpire Richard Illingworth Umpire Michael Gough Video Richard Kettleborough Match Referee Chris Broad