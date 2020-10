ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan's annual inflation rate jumped to 9.04% year on year in September, the bureau of statistics said on Friday.

That compared with an annual consumer price index increase of 8.21% in the previous month, and a peak of more than 14% in January.

An increase in the prices of vegetables, eggs, pulses, fresh milk and chicken caused the latest rise, the bureau said.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad)