Pakistan to get 2.8 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses in 1st COVAX donation - health minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan is to receive 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on March 2 as the first batch of a donation from the international COVAX programme, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Thursday.

The consignment will be used in a public vaccination programme for people aged over 60, he told a news conference.

The country this month started the vaccination drive with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's vaccine donated by long-time ally China. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by John Stonestreet)