SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT ABBAS SAYS WILL HOLD LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS ON MAY 22 - DECREE

16 Jan 2021 / 01:53 H.

    PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT ABBAS SAYS WILL HOLD LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS ON MAY 22 - DECREE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast