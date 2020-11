PANAMA CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Panama's government said on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech to purchase 3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The vaccine doses will be distributed during 2021 pending clinical success and local regulatory approval, the government said. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Alire Garcia)