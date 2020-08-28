SEARCH
PANGDA AUTOMOBILE SAYS H1 NET PROFIT OF 44.4 MLN YUAN VS NET LOSS OF 1.2 BLN YUAN YEAR EARLIER

28 Aug 2020 / 18:15 H.

