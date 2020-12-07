Panthers close facility after additional positives

The Carolina Panthers closed their team facility Monday and Tuesday due to additional players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list coming off their bye week.

The Panthers (4-8) said the names of additional players testing positive would not be released until the NFL's official transactions log is published around 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

The team did not specify how many players tested positive, but multiple reports pegged the number at two. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and defensive tackle Bruce Hector (practice squad) were placed on the list last week.

Due to the latest updates to COVID-19 protocols from the NFL, players are tested daily, even during bye weeks.

The Panthers will take part in remote meetings Monday and Tuesday.

Carolina is scheduled to host the Denver Broncos (4-8) on Sunday.

