Panthers designate RB McCaffrey to return from IR

The Carolina Panthers designated star running back Christian McCaffrey to return from injured reserve on Tuesday.

Sidelined since Week 2 with a right high-ankle sprain, McCaffrey reportedly arrived at practice Tuesday wearing a red non-contact jersey before switching to a regular jersey.

The All-Pro's status for Thursday night's home game against the Atlanta Falcons will likely depend on how he holds up over the next couple of days.

McCaffrey, 24, who racked up more than 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in 2019, rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns and caught seven passes for 67 yards in Carolina's first two games.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) in 2017, McCaffrey has gained 5,666 yards from scrimmage and scored 43 TDs in 50 career games.

