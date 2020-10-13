Panthers RB McCaffrey undergoing tests, near return

Christian McCaffrey could be back at practice this week with the Carolina Panthers, three weeks after landing on injured reserve.

McCaffrey is scheduled to undergo an evaluation of his recovery from a high ankle sprain. That includes some agility and lateral mobility tests on Monday.

"Once the doctors say he's clear and he feels like he's clear, then we'll activate him," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said. "But I'm not sure exactly when that'll be."

McCaffrey said team doctors told him he could be sidelined 4-6 weeks. That was Sept. 21.

When activated, McCaffrey will have a 21-day practice window before he must be placed on the active 53-man roster or revert to IR for the rest of the season.

McCaffrey had 223 yards from scrimmage on 48 touches in the first two games with four total touchdowns.

Mike Davis has taken over as the primary ballcarrier with McCaffrey sidelined.

"We definitely miss Christian McCaffrey," left tackle Russell Okung said. "But in his absence, Mike Davis has been exceptional."

Davis had a career-high 149 yards from scrimmage - 89 rushing and 60 receiving -- Sunday and the Panthers have won three consecutive games.

"I can go and check my phone after the game, and C-Mac will be the first one to send me videos of my best runs. And I hear him in the background cheering for me," Davis said.

"It's those types of things that I appreciate C-Mac a lot for."

--Field Level Media