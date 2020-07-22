Panthers sign three draft picks

The Carolina Panthers were quite active on Tuesday, as the team signed three picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Second-round selections Yetur Gross-Matos and Jeremy Chinn joined fourth-round pick Tony Pride Jr. in signing contracts with the team, according to the players' respective agents.

The signings come on the same day when rookies reported to the team's stadium for coronavirus testing in preparation for training camp.

Gross-Matos, a defensive end from Penn State, was selected with the 38th overall pick in April's draft. He registered 111 tackles (37 for loss) and 19 sacks in three seasons seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Chinn, a safety from Southern Illinois, was taken with the 64th overall pick of the draft. He recorded 243 tackles, 13 interceptions and 31 pass breakups in 38 career games, including 71 tackles and four picks last season for the Salukis.

Pride, a cornerback with Notre Dame, collected 121 tackles and four interceptions in 45 career games with the Fighting Irish.

The Panthers had already signed first-round pick Derrick Brown to his deal.

