Panthers stay hot with triumph over Red Wings

Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored one goal apiece and the visiting Florida Panthers collected their second victory in as many nights over the Detroit Red Wings with a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Florida has notched 11 of a possible 12 points in its six games this season. Chris Driedger made 32 saves, including nine on Red Wings power plays.

Detroit has gone winless in its last six games. Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha scored the Red Wings' goals, while Thomas Greiss made 27 saves.

Larkin and Mantha combined for nine shots on goal. Tyler Bertuzzi, who usually skates with that duo on the first line, missed the game with an upper-body injury.

The Panthers won the first game, 3-2, in overtime on Saturday.

Larkin scored his fourth goal at 4:12 of the opening period. Givani Smith made a steal at center ice, brought the puck into the zone, and passed it to Larkin, who cut in front of the net and backhanded it past Driedger.

The Panthers took the lead in the second period with two power-play goals.

With Florida on the man advantage with Michael Rasmussen in the penalty box, Hornqvist tied the game at 2:03 of the second period by shoveling in his own rebound. Jonathan Huberdeau and Keith Yandle recorded the assists.

That same duo assisted on Ekblad's second goal this season at 15:04 of the period. Yandle passed the puck to Ekblad, who one-timed from the left circle past Greiss.

Verhaeghe scored on a delayed penalty at 8:09 of the third to make it 3-1. Alexsander Barkov flicked the puck from the left circle toward the net and Verhaeghe tapped it in for his fifth goal of the season.

With Greiss on the bench for an extra skater, Mantha scored from close range with 1:48 left after Florida failed to clear the puck. Bobby Ryan picked up the primary assist and Filip Hronek had the second assist on Mantha's third goal this season.

The Red Wings continued to pressure the Panthers' net but couldn't come up with a tying goal.

--Field Level Media