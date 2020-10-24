Panthers take K Slye, OL Scott off COVID list

The Carolina Panthers' kicking game received a reprieve when Joey Slye was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as was offensive lineman Trenton Scott.

In turn, the Panthers placed cornerback Rasul Douglas on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He becomes the team's third player currently on the list, along with offensive linemen Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield.

Despite Scott's COVID-19 designation, the Panthers did not alter their plans for a Friday afternoon walkthrough in advance of their game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. That game, at New Orleans, is on schedule to be played.

Slye, 24, has made 16 of 18 field-goal attempts this season and 10 of 12 extra-point attempts. He is in his second season out of Virginia Tech.

Scott, 26, has played in five games during his first season with the Panthers. He played in 25 games, with 10 starts, in two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Douglas, 25, has played in six games this season, making five starts. He has 27 tackles and six passes defensed. He is in his first season with the Panthers after three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

