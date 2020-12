PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Ethiopia will get a deadline extension for its debts, with a new deadline set at June 30, 2021, said the Paris Club of international creditors on Thursday.

The members of the Paris Club involved in the reorganisation of Ethiopia's debts are France, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)