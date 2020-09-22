SEARCH
Parliament will debate coronavirus measures, says UK PM Johnson

22 Sep 2020 / 20:06 H.

    LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday parliament would be able to consider and debate the new measures put in place to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases early next week.

    Trying to head off criticism from lawmakers, including some in his Conservative Party, that the government is introducing restrictions without consultation, Johnson told them: "Parliament should and will debate these issues and ... will make time early next week ... for a full debate on these measures." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

