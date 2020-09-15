SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Party next door? Call the police, says UK interior minister

15 Sep 2020 / 14:33 H.

    LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday she would call the police if neighbours had a party because it was right to report people who might be spreading COVID-19 by disregarding new restrictions on gatherings of more than six people.

    "If I saw something that I thought was inappropriate, then quite frankly I would effectively call the police," she told Sky News.

    "It's not about dobbing in neighbours, I think it's all about us taking personal responsibility. If there was a big party taking place, it would be right to call the police." (Reporting by Sarah Young and Alistair Smout, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast