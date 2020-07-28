Pastrnak returns to ice, practices with Bruins

Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak, who finished the shortened regular season tied for the NHL lead in goals scored, practiced with his team Monday for the first time since training camp opened July 13.

The Bruins are among the 12 Eastern Conference teams in Toronto -- the conference's hub city for the resumption of the season. Pastrnak skated with a smaller group of teammates on July 15, according to NHL.com, but Monday marked his first skate with the full roster.

The reason for his absence since July 15, when he was deemed "unfit to participate," has not been disclosed, per the NHL's Return to Play rules.

"He looks great," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told the media. "Probably needs a haircut. Other than that, I expect him to be ready to go, excited to be back with his teammates. You know Pasta -- he loves the game, he loves being around his teammates, he's got lots of personality, very gregarious young guy. So it'll be good to have him back."

Cassidy said he plans on putting Pastrnak with his usual linemates, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Pastrnak tied Washington's Alexander Ovechkin for the league lead with 48 goals this season.

The Bruins are among the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will play the Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round-robin seeding portion of the playoff qualifying round. They have an exhibition game against Columbus on Thursday, then open the round-robin tournament against the Flyers on Sunday.

The 24 teams set to resume the season (the 12 Western Conference teams will play in Edmonton) arrived in the hub cities Sunday.

Forward Nick Ritchie is also with the team, having traveled with the club on Sunday, but he has yet to be cleared to practice.

Bruins defenseman and team captain Zdeno Chara was also held out of practice Monday as the team has yet to receive the COVID-19 test administered to the 43-year-old on Sunday.

--Field Level Media