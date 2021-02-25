Patrick Cantlay withdraws from WGC-Workday

An upset stomach and dehydration forced Patrick Cantlay to withdraw prior to the start of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession on Thursday in Bradenton, Fla.

The 73-player event included the top 15 players in the official world golf rankings. That included the seventh-ranked Cantlay, who is the FedEx Cup leader.

"I'm extremely disappointed, but looking forward to getting back out on the course soon," Cantlay said in a statement. "I'm very grateful to the WGC-Workday team, tournament organizers and volunteers."

Min Woo Lee will take Cantlay's place in the grouping with a 12:26 p.m. ET tee time alongside Justin Rose and Carlos Ortiz, while Trevor Simsby moved to the 11:09 a.m. tee time with David Lipsky and JC Ritchie.

Cantlay, 28, last won at the Zozo Championship on Oct. 25, although he finished in second place at The American Express on Jan. 24 and tied for third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 14. Cantlay ended up in a tie for 15th place last week at the Genesis Invitational.

--Field Level Media