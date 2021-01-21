Patrick Mahomes still in protocol but has light practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in concussion protocol but took part in a light practice Wednesday.

"He took all the snaps and he feels good," head coach Andy Reid said. "We're going to follow this protocol as close as we possibly can. He's in the protocol so there's only certain things he can do. Today was a limited practice so this fit right in to what he can do."

Mahomes is questionable for the AFC Championship Game scheduled for Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback left the divisional playoff victory over the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter, but Reid said he has no concussion symptoms.

Reid said the nature of the practice schedule, which calls for a longer and more taxing workout on Thursday, is crucial for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

"We'll see how it goes tomorrow," Reid said Wednesday.

In addition to Mahomes, cornerback Bashaud Breeland (concussion) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip, ankle) are the top injuries to monitor for Kansas City. Edwards-Helaire did not play last week against the Browns, but was able to "get work in" on Wednesday, Reid said.

Mahomes is expected to be on the field as the Chiefs host a third consecutive conference championship game. Veteran Chad Henne would start if Mahomes is not medically cleared.

It will be the second meeting this season between the Chiefs and Bills, who played in Week 6 in Buffalo. The Chiefs won the game 26-17.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday he's expecting to see Mahomes, but that's only one element of the team's preparation.

"We've got work to do to prepare," McDermott said. "Certainly have a lot of respect for Patrick and how he plays the game and what he adds to their offense," McDermott said. "They're so good with the weapons they have around Patrick. Andy does such a good job -- they're well-coached -- that we got to prepare for the system. We've got to prepare for both quarterbacks and that's why we have a lot of work to do this week."

--Field Level Media