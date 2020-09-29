Patriots-Broncos flexed to 4:25 ET kickoff Week 5

The NFL shifted the Week 5 schedule, bumping the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots into a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Oct. 11.

The game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough was scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Flex scheduling places the CBS broadcast game in the late afternoon timeslot along with the Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET), Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns (4:25 p.m. ET) and New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET).

FOX has the Giants-Cowboys game, with the other late games set for CBS.

The "Sunday Night Football" game features the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Minnesota Vikings.

New England is 2-1 in Cam Newton's first season as quarterback of the Patriots.

Denver opened the season with a primetime loss on "Monday Night Football" to the Tennessee Titans and the Broncos play the New York Jets in primetime Week 4, a Thursday night date between a pair of 0-3 teams outscored by a combined 82 points this season.

Quarterback Drew Lock missed Week 3 with a rotator cuff injury incurred in the Broncos' Week 2 loss at Pittsburgh. He possibly could return to face New England.

The Patriots have won the past two regular-season meetings between the teams since losing to Peyton Manning and the Broncos in the 2016 AFC Championship game. New England has won five in a row over Denver at Gillette Stadium, with the most recent win coming in November 2014.

--Field Level Media