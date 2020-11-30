Patriots upend Cardinals on Folk's 50-yarder

Nick Folk made a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give the New England Patriots a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Foxboro, Mass.

New England (5-6) overcame an early 10-0 deficit and was able to drive for Folk's field goal after Arizona kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 45-yard attempt with 1:47 remaining.

Folk's kick was set up after Cam Newton ran 14 yards to the New England 46 and Isaiah Simmons was ruled for unsportsmanlike conduct, hitting Newton helmet-to-helmet while Newton was running out of bounds. The penalty placed the ball on the Arizona 39.

Two plays later, Folk lined up for his game-winning kick, his 19th consecutive successful attempt this season.

Arizona (6-5) tied the game at 17-17 with 8:16 remaining after a fourth-and-5 attempt at the New England 13 was aided by a defensive holding penalty by Jason McCourty.

Four plays later, Kenyon Drake scored on a 1-yard run, the Cardinals' first touchdown since their first possession of the game. Drake finished with 78 yards on 22 carries.

Newton's second interception, a pick by Dre Kirkpatrick, gave Arizona possession at the New England 47 with 4:27 remaining. Newton completed 9 of 18 passes for only 84 yards and no touchdowns.

After Drake was stopped short of a first down on third-and-2, Gonzalez missed the 45-yard field goal wide right.

Arizona took a 10-7 lead into halftime but New England's defense provided the Patriots momentum at the end of the half.

Drake was stopped just short of the goal-line on a fourth-and-goal play inches short of the end zone as time expired in the first half.

On the previous play, Kyler Murray's 7-yard pass to KeeSean Johnson was first ruled a touchdown but the replay showed Johnson's knee touched the turf before the ball broke the plane of the end zone.

Murray finished 23 of 34 for 170 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

The failure to score before halftime appeared to take steam out of the Cardinals, whose first three possessions of the second half resulted in a punt, a Murray interception and another punt.

