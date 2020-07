New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty said he's "nervous" about the upcoming NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McCourty made the comments Sunday night in a podcast he shares with his twin brother, Pats' safety Devin McCourty.

"I'm not going to lie, for me as a fellow player, I go on social media and it makes me very nervous to think there will be a season," Jason McCourty, 32, said on the "Double Coverage" podcast.

"Because I've seen guys posting a video in a nightclub, and it's just like, 'Yo, we're attempting to play football. That's not going to be OK.' You see guys working out in one city on a Monday, working out in another city on a Tuesday, and another city the next week, and it's just like, 'Dang, if they're working out here, here and here, that means you have to be traveling and you come across however many people.'"

The league and its players association agreed in their revised collective bargaining agreement on Friday that players will be barred from attending indoor nightclubs, bars or house parties with 15 or more people. They also may not take part in indoor church services unless they are at 25 percent or less capacity.

The NFL plans to hold its season per usual outside of a protective bubble as the NBA, WNBA and MLS are doing or in designated cities like the NHL. MLB, which is playing games in their own ballparks, on Monday postponed two games after an outbreak among the Miami Marlins.

"It only takes one person testing positive, you come into the building, and that thing will spread like wildfire," McCourty said.

The first wave of Patriots players begin reporting Monday to team facilities for testing.

