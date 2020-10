WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains hopeful a deal on coronavirus relief can be reached with the White House soon, a Pelosi spokesman wrote on Twitter.

Congressional committees and staff will work on a possible deal through the weekend, and Pelosi and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "will speak again once additional progress is made," the spokesman, Drew Hammill, said.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by Chris Reese)