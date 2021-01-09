SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

PELOSI SAYS HOUSE WILL PRESERVE EVERY OPTION ON TRUMP REMOVAL, DELIBERATIONS CONTINUE

09 Jan 2021 / 06:49 H.

    PELOSI SAYS HOUSE WILL PRESERVE EVERY OPTION ON TRUMP REMOVAL, DELIBERATIONS CONTINUE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast