Pelosi says Russia, not Iran, is the villain in election meddling accusation

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that while Iran was a "bad actor", Russia was the real villain in allegations by senior U.S. intelligence officials that Moscow and Tehran have sought to meddle in the 2020 U.S. election.

"Everything that we've seen here in the public domain does not justify the statements that we heard yesterday," Pelosi told reporters before a classified briefing with intelligence officials.

"Russia is the villain here. From what we've seen in the public domain, Iran is a bad actor, but in no way equivalent," Pelosi added later. (Reporting by David Morgan Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Frances Kerry)