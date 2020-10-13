SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

PELOSI SAYS SHE REMAINS HOPEFUL A DEAL WILL EVENTUALLY BE REACHED WITH WHITE HOUSE

13 Oct 2020 / 22:50 H.

    PELOSI SAYS SHE REMAINS HOPEFUL A DEAL WILL EVENTUALLY BE REACHED WITH WHITE HOUSE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast