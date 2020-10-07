SEARCH
Pelosi says Trump shows 'true colors' by walking away from coronavirus relief talks

07 Oct 2020 / 03:51 H.

    WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's decision to walk away from talks on a coronavirus stimulus bill shows he is unwilling to crush the virus, as cases continue to rise across much of the country.

    "Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress," Pelosi said in a statement. "Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

