SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

PELOSI SAYS WAS TESTED FOR COVID-19 FRIDAY MORNING, EXPECTS RESULTS SOON

02 Oct 2020 / 22:18 H.

    PELOSI SAYS WAS TESTED FOR COVID-19 FRIDAY MORNING, EXPECTS RESULTS SOON

    Did you like this article?

    email blast