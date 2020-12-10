Penalising Turkey over S-400s would be counter-productive - Erdogan spokesman

ANKARA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States penalising Turkey for its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems would be "so counter-productive" and would harm Turkish-U.S. ties, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Kalin said Turkey believed it can have a good, positive agenda with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. He was speaking via video conference in a German Marshall Fund of the United States event. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)