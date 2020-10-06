Penguins buy out D Johnson's contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed defenseman Jack Johnson on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout, the team announced on Monday.

Johnson, 33, had three seasons remaining on a five-year, $16.25 million contract he signed on July 1, 2018. He will account for a $1.2 million cap hit in 2020-21 and 2021-22, a $1.9 million cap hit in 2022-23, and a $917,000 cap hit for the final three seasons, according to CapFriendly.

Johnson, who will become an unrestricted free agent on Friday, recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 67 games this past season. He was held without a point in four games during Pittsburgh's qualifying-round loss to Montreal.

Johnson has collected 302 points (70 goals, 232 assists) in 937 career games with the Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets and Penguins. He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the third overall pick of the 2005 NHL Draft.

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Matt Murray was one of five pending restricted free agents extended a qualifying offer by the Penguins. He shared time with Tristan Jarry, who signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract on Saturday.

Pittsburgh also issued qualifying offers to pending restricted free-agent forwards Pontus Aberg, Anthony Angello, Sam Lafferty and Sam Miletic.

Forwards Graham Knott and Dominik Simon, as well as defenseman John Nyberg, did not receive qualifying offers. They will become unrestricted free agents on Friday.

