Penguins rally from 2-goal hole, beat Rangers in shootout

Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang scored on lofted backhanders during the shootout Friday as the Pittsburgh Penguins erased a two-goal deficit to top the visiting New York Rangers 4-3.

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped two of the three skaters he faced in the shootout.

Bryan Rust, Jared McCann and Teddy Blueger scored in regulation for Pittsburgh, which won its third straight, all three after regulation had ended and its second by shootout this season.

Jarry is Pittsburgh's normal No. 1 goalie, but he served as the backup the previous two games while he worked to hone his game following a rough two-game start to the season. He made 31 saves through regulation and overtime Friday for his first win.

Filip Chytil, Adam Fox and Kaapo Kakko scored and Phillip Di Giuseppe had two assists for the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin, in addition to allowing two goals on three shots in the shootout, gave up three goals on 28 shots through regulation and overtime.

The teams meet in Pittsburgh again Sunday.

Rust gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 10:29 of the first period. On a shot from the right point by Cody Ceci, Rust deflected the puck past Shesterkin.

New York scored three goals in a span of 3:01 early in the second.

Chytil got the puck out of a tangle at the right-wing wall, moved in on the net alone and stickhandled Jarry out of position before scoring on a backhander to tie it at 2:41.

During a power play, Fox got a one-timer from the left point through a crowd and inside the near post at 5:18 for a 2-1 Rangers lead.

Kakko scored 24 seconds later on a rebound to push New York to a 3-1 lead.

Pittsburgh cut it to 3-2 on McCann's power-play goal at 16:56 of the second. His shot nestled in the crease, where the Rangers' Ryan Lindgren attempted to push the puck to Shesterkin but inadvertently sent it past his goalie and into the net.

Blueger tied it at 11:23 of the third. Pierre-Olivier Joseph, with his first point in his NHL debut, put the puck off the end boards from the left point. Blueger was ready deep on the opposite side and one-timed the puck behind Shesterkin.

