The Pittsburgh Penguins signed free agent defenseman Cody Ceci to a one-year, $1.25 million deal on Saturday afternoon.

The 26-year-old tallied one goal and seven assists in 56 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019-20.

"Cody is a two-way defenseman who plays with size and a speed game that fits our system well," Pengunis general manager Jim Rutherford said. "He brings both regular season and playoff experience, and can be utilized on the penalty kill."

The Ottawa native spent the previous six seasons with the Senators, who drafted him No. 15 overall in 2012. He scored 118 points (32 goals, 86 assists) in 440 games with Ottawa from 2013-19.

The Penguins also re-signed forward Sam Miletic to a one-year contract for $700,000.

Miletic, 23, registered 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 62 games with the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season.

