Penguins trade G Murray to Senators

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded goaltender Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday in exchange for forward Jonathan Gruden and a second-round pick (52nd overall) in the ongoing 2020 draft.

Murray, 26, posted a 20-11-5 record with a 2.87 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage and one shutout in 38 starts for the Penguins in 2019-20, his fifth season with the team.

"We would like to thank Matt for everything he's done in his five seasons with the Penguins," general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. "He was instrumental to our back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships, and we wish him the best."

Murray's career numbers include a 117-53-19 record with 11 shutouts and a 2.67 GAA, .914 save percentage. He is 29-21 in the postseason and helped Pittsburgh win the Stanley Cup in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Murray's days with Pittsburgh were numbered after the team re-signed All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry to a three-year contract on Saturday. The 25-year-old Jarry was 20-12-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .921 save percentage during the 2019-20 season, including a franchise-record shutout streak of 177 minutes, 15 seconds.

Gruden, 20, played the 2019-20 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, where he tallied 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) and was plus-20 in 59 games.

Gruden is signed through the 2022-23 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $788,333. He was originally a fourth-round pick by the Ottawa Senators in 2018.

With the addition of the 52nd pick, the Penguins have five selections remaining in the 2020 draft. Pittsburgh didn't have a pick in the first round on Tuesday night, having traded the 15th overall selection to the Toronto Maple Leafs in February.

