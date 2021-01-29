Pentagon warns Taliban on failure to meet commitments on violence, terrorism

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration believes it is hard to see a way forward for a negotiated settlement with the Taliban in Afghanistan without the militant group's meeting its commitments under a deal last year, but Washington remained committed to that effort, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"Without them meeting their commitments to renounce terrorism and to stop the violent attacks on the Afghan National Security Forces ... it's very hard to see a specific way forward for the negotiated settlement, but we're still committed to that," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

He added that no decision had been made about the future of troop levels in Afghanistan. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Leslie Adler)