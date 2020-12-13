SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

PERNA- MY GOAL IS TO DRIVE DOWN RESERVES FIGURE BECAUSE OUR GOAL IS NO VACCINE ON THE SHELF

13 Dec 2020 / 01:00 H.

    PERNA- MY GOAL IS TO DRIVE DOWN RESERVES FIGURE BECAUSE OUR GOAL IS NO VACCINE ON THE SHELF

    Did you like this article?

    email blast