Peterson scores twice as Lions dispatch Bears

Adrian Peterson rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 1:37 to go, and the Detroit Lions rallied for a 34-30 win over the host Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Peterson pushed across the goal line for a 5-yard touchdown to lift the Lions to a comeback win. It was the 123rd all-purpose touchdown of his career, pulling him within two of Walter Payton and three of Jim Brown for a spot on the NFL's top-10 list.

Matthew Stafford completed 27 of 42 passes for 402 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for Detroit (5-7). Interim head coach Darrell Bevell earned a win in his debut as the replacement for fired Matt Patricia.

David Montgomery rushed for two touchdowns for Chicago (5-7), which lost its sixth game in a row. Cordarrelle Patterson had a rushing touchdown, and rookie tight end Cole Kmet had the lone receiving score.

The Bears tried to rally in the final 90 seconds, but Montgomery was stuffed on fourth down at the Lions' 20-yard line.

A strip-sack by Romeo Okwara gave the Lions' offense a chance for a go-ahead score. He extended his left arm and forced a fumble by Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and defensive tackle John Penisini pounced on the ball.

Trubisky completed 26 of 34 throws for 267 yards and one touchdown.

Chicago opened the scoring on its first drive with a 45-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

The Bears made it 9-0 on their next possession, which ended with Montgomery's 13-yard score. He fought off a defender and reached across the left pylon for his first rushing touchdown since Oct. 8.

A 3-yard rushing touchdown by Peterson trimmed Detroit's deficit to 9-6 in the final minute of the first quarter.

The Bears made it 16-6 on Patterson's 5-yard rushing touchdown with 10:10 left in the second quarter.

Detroit pulled within 16-13 late in the first half when Stafford lobbed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus down the right sideline. It marked the first career touchdown for Cephus, a rookie wide receiver out of Wisconsin.

Montgomery gave the Bears a 23-13 advantage just before halftime. His 4-yard run marked his second touchdown of the afternoon and his third of the season.

The Lions answered again with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Jesse James with 3:55 left in the third quarter.

Trubisky found Kmet for an 11-yard score with 11:23 remaining to make it 30-20.

Marvin Jones caught a 25-yard pass from Stafford with 2:18 to go to pull within 30-27.

--Field Level Media