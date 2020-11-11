Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine "very promising" but cold chain issues - WHO

GENEVA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Tuesday it hopes to have a COVID-19 vaccine by year-end, adding that Pfizer's candidate vaccine is "a very promising one" and more were expected.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa, told the same WHO ministerial assembly: "The exciting news yesterday (Monday) of a possible effective vaccine becoming available presages significant cold chains challenges for African countries by the type of vaccine that that is. Which will need to be factored into the support to be provided."

