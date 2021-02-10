Pfizer says it could directly deliver COVID-19 vaccine to points of vaccination in South Africa

By Promit Mukherjee

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said it could deliver its COVID-19 vaccine, which requires ultra-cold temperatures for storage and distribution, directly to points of vaccination in South Africa.

The company said it had allocated vaccine doses to South Africa and was currently in discussions with the government.

"We are enabling direct shipment to the point of vaccination in a thermal shipper that will maintain the ultra-low temperature required for up to 10 days unopened," Pfizer said.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by John Stonestreet)