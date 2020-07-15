Philippines confirms 11 new coronavirus deaths, 1,392 cases

MANILA, July 15 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported 11 new coronavirus deaths and 1,392 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had risen to 1,614, while confirmed infections reached 58,850.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is due to decide whether or not to maintain partial restrictions in the capital, set to expire on Wednesday, to slow the spread of the virus as some hospitals reach critical care capacity. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)