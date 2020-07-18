Philippines confirms 113 more novel coronavirus deaths, 2,357 more cases

MANILA, July 18 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 113 more new coronavirus deaths and 2,357 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 1,773 while confirmed cases have reached 65,304, with the capital and Cebu City in central Philippines accounting for the bulk of the infections as the virus spreads.

The Philippines on Sunday confirmed 162 novel coronavirus deaths, Southeast Asia's biggest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales. Editing by Gerry Doyle)