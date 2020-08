MANILA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday reported 3,249 additional novel coronavirus infections and 97 more deaths due to the disease.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines had reached 205,518, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths had increased to 3,234, about a quarter of which were recorded in the past 15 days. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)