Philippines confirms 3,483 more coronavirus cases, 39 deaths

MANILA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday reported 3,483 additional novel coronavirus infections and 39 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections had reached 224,264, more than half of which were reported in the past 30 days, while deaths had increased to 3,597.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday kept partial restrictions in and around the capital for another month until end-September to stem the continuous rise in infections. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)