MANILA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday recorded 2,053 new coronavirus infections and 61 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have risen to 375,180 while deaths reached 7,114. The Philippines has the second most number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)