Philippines reports 3,999 novel coronavirus cases, 91 more deaths

MANILA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Philippine health ministry on Friday confirmed 3,999 additional novel coronavirus infections and 91 more deaths.

The ministry said total confirmed cases have reached 209,544, about a fifth of which were reported in the past 10 days, while deaths rose to 3,325.

The Philippines has the most confirmed COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia and the region's second highest number of coronavirus deaths, next to Indonesia. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)