Philippines reports two new coronavirus deaths, 1,951 infections

MANILA, July 21 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday reported two more novel coronavirus deaths and 1,951 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 1,837, while confirmed cases had reached 70,764.

President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to arrest anyone not wearing a face mask or breaching social distancing guidelines amid a sharp rise in infections and deaths since a lockdown was eased in June.

