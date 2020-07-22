SEARCH
Philippines reports two new coronavirus deaths, 1,951 infections

22 Jul 2020 / 02:06 H.

    MANILA, July 21 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday reported two more novel coronavirus deaths and 1,951 additional infections.

    In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 1,837, while confirmed cases had reached 70,764.

    President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to arrest anyone not wearing a face mask or breaching social distancing guidelines amid a sharp rise in infections and deaths since a lockdown was eased in June.

    (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

