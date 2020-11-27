Philippines secures 2.6 mln doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Philippines will get 2.6 million shots of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca under the country's first supply deal for a coronavirus vaccine, senior officials said on Friday.

This supply, to be paid for by the private sector, will inoculate over 1 million Filipinos as the British drugmaker's vaccine requires two doses, said Jose Concepcion, a government business adviser representing the private sector.

Carlito Galvez, a top coronavirus task force official, said authorities were also negotiating with AstraZeneca a possible purchase of a further 1 million doses of the vaccine. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)